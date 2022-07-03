IN PICS | Accident, involving ambulance, bus and truck leaves 50 injured

A helicopter landed on the N1 north at Garsfontein on its way to Pretoria on Saturday night after a multi-vehicle accident that left at least 50 people injured.

Mike Gough from ProMed was on the scene and said the accident happened while an ambulance was attending to another accident just before 8pm.

According to Gough, there was one critical patient from a taxi who was airlifted to hospital.

He said 18 patients were transported to hospital, including a baby.