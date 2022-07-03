×

South Africa

IN PICS | Accident, involving ambulance, bus and truck leaves 50 injured

03 July 2022 - 08:55
A At least 50-people are injured in a pileup on the N1 north.
Image: ProMed

A helicopter landed on the N1 north at Garsfontein on its way to Pretoria on Saturday night after a multi-vehicle accident that left at least 50 people injured.

Mike Gough from ProMed was on the scene and said the accident happened while an ambulance was attending to another accident just before 8pm.

According to Gough, there was one critical patient from a taxi who was airlifted to hospital.

He said 18 patients were transported to hospital, including a baby. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 towards Pretoria as a massive multi-vehicle accident is being attended to.
Image: ProMed
He said the ambulance was attending to an accident when the second crash, involving 13 vehicles, a 52-seater bus, a taxi, a truck and an ambulance, occurred.

Though all the passengers on the bus were injured, none needed transportation to hospital. 

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

Paramedics warned that the northbound lanes were closed.

TimesLIVE

