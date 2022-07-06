×

South Africa

Fire in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital parking bay brought under control

06 July 2022 - 09:52
A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.
Image: Gauteng health

The Gauteng department of health said a fire that broke out on Tuesday night and was confined to a small section of level two parking at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been contained.

The department said the parking area is one of those affected by the April 2021 fire. It is currently not accessible to the public or staff,  except for construction workers.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the “smouldering fire” has been brought under control.

He said the situation is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team on-site to further assess the situation.

“Late on Tuesday night security personnel reported there was smoke that seemed to be coming from one of the structures. Firefighters immediately responded to the situation and managed to contain the fire, which was confined to a small section of the level two parking. Hillbrow police officers went to the site after the matter was reported to them,” said Modiba.

He said clinicians on site together with the facility’s head of disaster made a call that the situation did not warrant for patients to be evacuated as smoke from the fire was not thick and there was no high risk of  inhalation.

Services at the facility continue to be rendered as usual.

TimesLIVE

