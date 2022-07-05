Corruption inquiry into Government Printing Works gave Motsoaledi 'sleepless nights', parliament hears

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told parliament he wants strong action taken against anyone found to be responsible for sabotaging the Government Printing Works.

The minister was briefing parliament’s committee on home affairs on Tuesday on the investigation into the loss of financial data and curriculum vitae (CVs), as well as investigations by the Hawks into allegations of corruption at the organisation.

“It worried me a lot because it can hold the economy of the country to ransom. I was even more worried because I appeared before this committee to announce to you the foothold that we had started to gain on the African continent in the manner of servicing it.