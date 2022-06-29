Eskom workers urged to return to work to avoid more power cuts
Give the process of negotiations a chance – unions
Unions at Eskom have urged their members to return to work on Wednesday as the power utility struggled to keep lights on due to an ongoing strike which saw the country move from stage 4 of power cuts to 6 on Tuesday.
Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would introduce stage 6 loadshedding from 4pm to 10pm and thereafter return to stage 4 which has been implemented over the past few days...
