×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom workers urged to return to work to avoid more power cuts

Give the process of negotiations a chance – unions

29 June 2022 - 08:52

Unions at Eskom have urged their members to return to work on Wednesday as the power utility struggled to keep lights on due to an ongoing strike which saw the country move from stage 4 of power cuts to 6 on Tuesday. 

Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would introduce stage 6 loadshedding from 4pm to 10pm and thereafter return to stage 4 which has been implemented over the past few days...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released