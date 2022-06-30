×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over Enyobeni deaths

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 30 June 2022 - 12:15
The tragic scene at Enyobeni tavern in East London.
FM3006fx Enyobeni Tavern The tragic scene at Enyobeni tavern in East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has refuted rumours about the cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.

Listen:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Provincial spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said: “SAPS forensic investigators are still continuing with the investigation into the deaths of 21 children at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released