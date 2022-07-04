Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the week for April, May payments

When will other social grants be paid this month?

According to Sassa, social grant payments for July will start on Monday for older persons, followed by disability grants on Tuesday, with all other grants paid from Wednesday.

“Clients who do not have PIN codes or have forgotten their PINs are encouraged to ensure they reset their PIN codes at their nearest post office outlet. Those who have PIN codes and remember them need not renew their PIN.

“This will enable our clients to use all available channels to access their grants and give them the freedom to use their Sassa cards at all points of collection, such as ATMs and merchant stores Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer and U-Save,” said the agency.

Can I collect my grant before the mentioned dates?

Sassa urged beneficiaries to only make their way to mobile pay points on specific dates to avoid disappointment.

“Beneficiaries who receive their social grants at Sassa mobile pay points are advised they can access their grants through the above-mentioned payment infrastructures on the allocated days for the specific grants, or any time thereafter, and do not have to wait for the cash payment dates.

“Beneficiaries are advised to be vigilant and cautious when using their pins at all times, and not to share this with anybody, even close family members.”