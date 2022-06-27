Almost a quarter of households rely on social grants as their main source of income: StatsSA

Almost one-quarter (24%) of households rely on social grants as their main source of income, with over half of national households receiving grants, Stats SA has revealed.

Most (52.4%) households rely on salaries or wages as their primary income source.

The stats indicate most (42%) households in the Eastern Cape receive social grants as their main source of income compared to 37.3% that receive salaries.

Gauteng (23.6%) and Western Cape (26.2%) had the lowest percentages of households that indicated grants as their main source of income.

Households that received at least one type of social grant were most common in Mpumalanga (65.8%), Limpopo (65.1%), and Eastern Cape (63.3%), and least common in Western Cape (38.7%) and Gauteng (38.4%).

Stats SA also reported social grant accessibility increased from 2003 to 2021.