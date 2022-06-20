Ramaphosa gives no hope to youth

I listened to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Julius Malema’s speeches on June 16. With more than 60% of the youth faced with a bleak future because of unemployment, one wished to hear the president restoring some glimmer of hope to the hopeless youth of Mzansi, who can only console themselves with the R350 social relief of distress grants. The grant, that is if it is ever paid, amounts to nothing given the current standard of living.

The president said virtually nothing. What I listened to was a man who carefully selected his words so as not to go where a lot of people’s attention is focused: farmgate.

Yes, the president was right to use John F Kennedy’s famous words, “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can I do for your country”, when he introduced three innovative youth hellbent on changing the status quo with what they are doing.

But to be honest, what can one do with a mere R350? Government officials boast about it as if they have dealt with the unemployment monster devouring our population, more so the youth.

Their dogs eat far more than R350 a week. Shame on them.

The more things change in SA, the more they stay the same.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron