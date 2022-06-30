×

South Africa

Sowetans converge for candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla

By Antonio Muchave - 30 June 2022 - 21:36
Candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla was held in Dlamini, Soweto, on Thursday evening.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Throngs of Soweto residents on Thursday evening gathered in Dlamini for a candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla. The seven-year-old has been missing for two weeks. He had been playing with friends at Eco Park in Dlamini, when he vanished into a sewer manhole without a trace.

The young and old came out for a candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla in Soweto.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Community members were deep in prayer at the candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla.
Image: Antonio Muchave

