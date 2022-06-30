Sowetans converge for candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla
Throngs of Soweto residents on Thursday evening gathered in Dlamini for a candlelight prayer service for missing Khayalethu Magadla. The seven-year-old has been missing for two weeks. He had been playing with friends at Eco Park in Dlamini, when he vanished into a sewer manhole without a trace.
