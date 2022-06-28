‘I would also not want the search for my own child to end,’ says rescue worker

Search for Khayalethu called off after two weeks

“We have to have hope that we will find him, the family depends on us. All their hope is on us. We can’t give up now.”



These were the words of Teboho Khesa, 36, one of the rescue workers from the City of Johannesburg, a few days before the search for seven-year-old Khayalethu Magadla was terminated on Saturday, after days of looking for the boy’s body in the belly of Soweto...