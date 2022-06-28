×

For aquatic rescuer Ivy Mabogo, search for Khayalethu was personal

‘The idea of going to the family empty-handed haunted me’

By noxolo sibiya - 28 June 2022 - 09:31

The story of seven-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into an open manhole in Soweto, is nothing short of tragic and emotional.

Khayalethu, who had been playing with friends at Eco Park in Dlamini, vanished into a sewer manhole without a trace two weeks ago...

