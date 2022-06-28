AfriForum takes striking Eskom workers to court

Hours after Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would be rolling out stage 6 load-shedding, largely because of an unprotected workers' strike across its operations, AfriForum said it was taking legal action against the strikers.

The civil rights organisation said it had instructed its legal team to bring an urgent application to the high court in Pretoria “to compel law enforcers to take action against striking Eskom employees who are intimidating and harassing their colleagues”.