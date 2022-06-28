Unions call for situation to be ‘normalised’ at Eskom plants after progress in wage talks

“Given that Eskom has finally agreed to return to the negotiating table and there is a new offer which will be formally presented on Friday in the CBF, NUM and Numsa leadership are calling on our members at Eskom to give the process of negotiations a chance.

This includes consultation processes with workers themselves on the new offer that is a product of negotiations between the two unions and Eskom over the past two days to unlock the deadlock.

“In light of these developments, we call on workers at Eskom to normalise the situation. We are calling on our members to give this process and the CBF meeting on Friday the necessary chance to settle the dispute.”

This development comes after Eskom announced stage 6 load-shedding which would see power cuts of up to five hours per rotation.

Explaining the drastic power disruptions Eskom said: “This is due to the unlawful and unprotected labour action which has caused widespread disruption at Eskom’s power plants. This has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plants from damage.”