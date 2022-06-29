×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police save bedridden man and three children from house fire

By TimesLIVE - 29 June 2022 - 11:38
Three Kakamas police officers who rescued an elderly bedridden man and three children from a burning house have been praised for their heroic actions.
Three Kakamas police officers who rescued an elderly bedridden man and three children from a burning house have been praised for their heroic actions.
Image: SAPS

Three Northern Cape police officers rescued an elderly bedridden man and three children from a burning house.

Sgt Neville Mouton, Const Melvin de Wee and reservist Const Ricardo van Wyk were patrolling in Witrand, Kakamas, on Saturday evening when they spotted the fire and began filling buckets with water in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

With the front door engulfed in flames, Van Wyk broke the window to gain access to the man. He carried him to the window where he managed to hand him to officers outside who took him to safety.

At that stage, a young child was heard crying in the house. Van Wyk climbed back through the window into the burning house, where he looked for and found three children, aged two, four and 11, on a bed.

All three children were taken to safety.

The fire was later extinguished but the house was badly damaged. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Col Dries Witbooi, the station commander at Kakamas SAPS, thanked the officers for putting their lives at risk to ensure the family's safety.

TimesLIVE

Alex residents feel abandoned after fire destroys their shacks

Gladys Mmola, 69, lost everything after a raging fired destroyed her home and those of 163 other people in Alexander Township.
News
2 days ago

Kwa Mai Mai fire survivors recount their terrible ordeal

“I do not know how I am still alive”
News
2 weeks ago

One dead as fire ravages informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services on Sunday said one person died after a fire ravaged about 400 shacks near Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown.
News
2 weeks ago

Golf estate residents start evacuation as mountain fire threatens homes

Several residents of a golf estate in Somerset West evacuated their homes on Saturday as a fire that has been burning since Wednesday spread towards ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released