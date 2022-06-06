Fire damages classrooms at Gauteng school
Eight classrooms were damaged after a fire broke out at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Sunday.
The Gauteng education department said one of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm and the local fire brigade managed to douse the blaze.
“Unfortunately, eight foundation phase (grades R to 3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged,” the department said.
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
