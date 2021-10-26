Pensioner cycles to work to save money, keep fit

A super fit pensioner draws curious stares from the public every time she rides her bicycle in Cullinan, eastern Pretoria.



Unlike her peers who rely on public transport to get around, domestic worker Selinah Magagula, 69, gets on a bike to move around, keeping fit and saving money at the same time...