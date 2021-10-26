Pensioner cycles to work to save money, keep fit
Unlike her peers who rely on public transport to get around, domestic worker Selinah Magagula, 69, gets on a bike to move around
A super fit pensioner draws curious stares from the public every time she rides her bicycle in Cullinan, eastern Pretoria.
Unlike her peers who rely on public transport to get around, domestic worker Selinah Magagula, 69, gets on a bike to move around, keeping fit and saving money at the same time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.