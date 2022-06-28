‘Brace to be load-shed three or four times daily’: City Power on stage 6

While it said stage 6 load-shedding means at least six hours of outages in a 24-hour cycle, city administrations have different ways of implementing this. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this means it will have to add more blocks to the schedule.

“We will have six blocks instead of four load-shed at the same time. While the outages will remain at two hours, customers should brace to be load-shed three or four times daily,” Mangena said.

He said the entity is concerned, as some of its ageing substations cannot handle stage 4.

“We are not ready for stage 6,” Mangena told TimesLIVE.