We agreed truck drivers will protest outside offices, not on highways: Cele

Police and truck drivers have come to an agreement that protesting truckers should do so in front of trucking companies' offices and not on the highway.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele on Monday at the Rural Safety Summit in Parys, in the Free State. The summit brings together all invested parties concerned about crime in small-town SA.

A recent three-day strike affected the N17, N3, N11, N2, R59 and R74 roads from June 15. Truck drivers were protesting against the employment of foreigners in the industry.

On Monday Cele emphasised that anyone without proper driving qualifications, not just foreigners, should not be employed.

“The striking drivers agreed they will come to us if they find companies employing those without permits. It does not mean foreign nationals cannot work, but they must have proper papers.

“We agreed they won't block our roads and they'll toyi-toyi at your office and allow us to continue to do the work in the country,” he said, adding that there are a lot of truck drivers in SA.

TimesLIVE