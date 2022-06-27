Group of cops accused of extortion and kidnapping of businessman appear in court

A group of 10 policemen and metro police accused of extortion, robbery, kidnapping and assaulting a Joburg businessman briefly appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

The accused allegedly drove into the home of a Johannesburg businessman in marked Gauteng traffic police (GTP) vehicles and demanded R300,000 from Sipho Phangwa to make a criminal case against him go away.

The arrested group includes two civilians and policemen who are part of different police units from the GTP, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the SAPS and crime intelligence officers.

Four of the accused were arrested last week and six others handed themselves in to the police after they were informed that a case has been opened against them.

The accused were expected to submit a formal bail application but the matter could not proceed as the state informed the court that the complainant, Phangwa, has received death threats.

The investigating officer handling the case is understood to be tracing the owner of the cellphone number allegedly used to threaten Phangwa.

“I have been receiving threats since I’ve reported my robbery incident to the police. I fear for my life and those around me but I will not back down until justice is served on this case,” said Phangwa.

The 10 accused did their best to hide their identity in court. The men wore facemasks as they walked into court. They kept their eyes fixed on the ground during court proceedings.

It was only when they were ushered back to the holding cells that some of the accused waved to their family members and colleagues seated in the packed court gallery.

The accused will reappear at the same court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority intends to oppose bail.

Meanwhile the JMPD and GTP are conducting internal investigations against their members implicated in the Phangwa matter.