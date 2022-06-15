×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Still no trace of boy who fell into manhole

Khayalethu's family can only hope for retrieval of his body – authorities

By Noxolo Sibiya - 15 June 2022 - 07:28

The second day of the search for 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a sewer manhole in Soweto, ended in vain on Tuesday while the family has been told to prepare for the worst.

Rescue operations wrapped up at 3pm on Tuesday, ending yet another day of anguish for the Magadla family. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'