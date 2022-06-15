Still no trace of boy who fell into manhole
Khayalethu's family can only hope for retrieval of his body – authorities
The second day of the search for 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a sewer manhole in Soweto, ended in vain on Tuesday while the family has been told to prepare for the worst.
Rescue operations wrapped up at 3pm on Tuesday, ending yet another day of anguish for the Magadla family. ..
