Family distraught as search for boy who fell in manhole draws a blank
Water robotics to aide rescue teams
The search for the six-year-old boy who fell into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday hit another snag on Thursday as operations went into day 4.
The family of Khayalethu Magadla has also lost hope of ever finding the remains of their son...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.