×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Family distraught as search for boy who fell in manhole draws a blank

Water robotics to aide rescue teams

By Noxolo Sibiya - 17 June 2022 - 09:35

The search for the six-year-old boy who fell into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday hit another snag on Thursday as operations went into day 4. 

The family of Khayalethu Magadla has also lost hope of ever finding the remains of their son...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'