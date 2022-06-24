×

World

One injured in boat crash in filming of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

By Renee Maltezou - 24 June 2022 - 16:44
One person was injured when two speedboats crashed in Greece on Friday during the filming of the second sequel to hit romantic comedy 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

One person was injured when two speedboats crashed in Greece on Friday during the filming of the second sequel to hit romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the coast guard said.

During the accident off Thymari beach south of Athens one of the speedboats capsized. A total of 16 people were on-board the vessels and one person with light injuries was transferred to hospital as a precaution, the coast guard said.

“They are all safe,” said a coast guard official.

The 2002 film, which followed young Greek woman Toula, played by actress and writer Nia Vardalos, as she tried to get her family to accept her non-Greek love interest Ian, was a big success, grossing about $368m (R5.84bn) worldwide.

It also earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for her screenplay and was followed by a 2016 sequel.

Vardalos said on Instagram this week that filming for the third instalment has started in Greece.

“I have an announcement to make, we are in Greece, filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” she said from Athens.

Reuters

