Missing boy's family told to prepare for the worst

The family of six-year-old boy who fell into a sewerage manhole on Sunday have been told by rescuing divers to prepare for the worst.

The search and rescue team from Johannesburg Emergency Services returned to the site in Dlamini, Soweto, on Tuesday in a bid to find Khayalethu Magadla who is believed to have fallen into a manhole not far from his home. He fell while out playing soccer with his friends.

As the search for his body hits day two, EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding the boy alive were slim, and the operation had now been declared a search and recovery.

"Looking at the timeframe of the incident, it's been three days since the incident was reported, hence we say the chances of finding him alive are very slim," Mulaudzi said.

"We also briefed the family and they've reassured us that they understand and they just want us to bring their son's remains so they can find closure."