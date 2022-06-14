Missing boy's family told to prepare for the worst
Search for Khayalethu continues
The family of six-year-old boy who fell into a sewerage manhole on Sunday have been told by rescuing divers to prepare for the worst.
The search and rescue team from Johannesburg Emergency Services returned to the site in Dlamini, Soweto, on Tuesday in a bid to find Khayalethu Magadla who is believed to have fallen into a manhole not far from his home. He fell while out playing soccer with his friends.
As the search for his body hits day two, EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding the boy alive were slim, and the operation had now been declared a search and recovery.
"Looking at the timeframe of the incident, it's been three days since the incident was reported, hence we say the chances of finding him alive are very slim," Mulaudzi said.
"We also briefed the family and they've reassured us that they understand and they just want us to bring their son's remains so they can find closure."
Leaving no manhole unturned, the rescue teams comprising of police divers, fire fighters and engineers moved from one area to another in Soweto searching the sewer pipes hoping for a breakthrough.
The sewer system is said to be massive in kilometers, flowing from Meadowlands all the way to the Olifantsvlei water purification plant.
In the meantime, the operation is targeting nearby areas. Before heading far and wide.
The manholes in the area 1.8m long and 1.2m wide with water moving as fast as 11km/h presenting a challenge for divers who have to be tactful when entering.
Rescuers also used camera equipment to search the stormwater pipes.
Mulaudzi said while it was not clear when Khayalethu would be recovered, the search teams had made a promise to the family to bring their son home.
