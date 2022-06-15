Sephelane’s Basotho-inspired architectural design nets her top prize
Young architect wins the Corobrik Student Architecture Awards
Mpho Sephelane’s architectural design inspired by traditional Basotho blankets, hats and the Maloti Mountains won her the top prize at an architectural design competition.
The 26-year-old who originally hails from Maseru in Lesotho completed her Masters in Architectural Design at the University of Cape Town last year and her thesis work was entered into the Corobrik Student Architecture Awards by her department. She beat six other regional winners to win the R70,000 top prize...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.