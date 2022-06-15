Sephelane’s Basotho-inspired architectural design nets her top prize

Young architect wins the Corobrik Student Architecture Awards

Mpho Sephelane’s architectural design inspired by traditional Basotho blankets, hats and the Maloti Mountains won her the top prize at an architectural design competition.



The 26-year-old who originally hails from Maseru in Lesotho completed her Masters in Architectural Design at the University of Cape Town last year and her thesis work was entered into the Corobrik Student Architecture Awards by her department. She beat six other regional winners to win the R70,000 top prize...