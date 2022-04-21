TApp into your melanin magic

Mathebe Molise, a 34-year-old investment banker, reveals how the whirlwind success of her beauty and wellness e-commerce business has seen her take a leap of faith into full-time entrepreneurship.

Who inspires you?

I come from a matriarchal family. The women are powerful, vocal, and outstanding, so I learnt a lot about women power from them.

How did Beauty on TApp come about?

I founded Beauty on TApp in 2015, but when it started it was just a “find a beauty service” application. It transformed into e-commerce a year later. I founded the business with a partner, but he left a few months in. Beauty on TApp was a right-place-and-right-time kind of thing.

When the pandemic started, everyone began to look to e-commerce for their self-care, and we had a range of products people were looking for. So, it really took off during the pandemic and we leveraged the power of the Beauty on TApp brand to launch our own skincare brand — Pastry — in 2021, and it is also doing really well. I have been so lucky and blessed that the past two years have been so fruitful

What interested you in the beauty industry?

Growing up, I used to say to my mom, “I’m going to be a fashion designer,” and I used to make my dolls’ clothes and create looks with pantyhose and so on. I have no idea how I became a chartered accountant because I love creative work. While I also grew up with a lot of ladies who used makeup, I don’t think I’ve been a beauty enthusiast my whole life, I’ve just always had a creative bug and finally tapped into it.

What has your own journey been with beauty?

I had difficult skin from hormonal acne as a teenager and into my adult years. By owning Beauty on TApp I have learnt so much about skincare, active ingredients, and what my skin needs. My skin has transformed because I understand it, even though acne cannot be cured completely.

What were the challenges of running your own business while working full time?

One was funding. That’s why in South Africa a lot of people side-hustle until their business can sustain them. Funding is not readily available, so I had to use my own finances for the business.