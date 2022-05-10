Black women blaze trail in nuclear medicine field

Doctors Mokoala, Maserumule want to inspire others to join speciality

Two specialist doctors in nuclear medicine are putting women on the map.



Dr Kgomotso Mokoala and Dr Letjie Maserumule, who both graduated recently from the University of Pretoria and work at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane, are part of a small community of nuclear medical officers in the country...