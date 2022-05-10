×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Black women blaze trail in nuclear medicine field

Doctors Mokoala, Maserumule want to inspire others to join speciality

10 May 2022 - 08:06
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Two specialist doctors in nuclear medicine are putting women on the map.

Dr Kgomotso Mokoala and Dr Letjie Maserumule, who both graduated recently from the University of Pretoria and work at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane, are part of a small community of nuclear medical officers in the country...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...