South Africa

Driver killed in early morning Centurion crash

By TimesLIVE - 15 June 2022 - 09:07
A motorist died after an articulated vehicle and a SUV collided.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A motorist was killed in a collision between an SUV and a heavy duty vehicle in the early hours on Wednesday on the N1 northbound near the John Vorster off-ramp in Centurion.

Emer-G-Med said the 2am crash caused the articulated vehicle and SUV to leave the roadway, overturning before crashing into a steel support structure.

The driver of the SUV was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

