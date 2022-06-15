Driver killed in early morning Centurion crash
A motorist was killed in a collision between an SUV and a heavy duty vehicle in the early hours on Wednesday on the N1 northbound near the John Vorster off-ramp in Centurion.
Emer-G-Med said the 2am crash caused the articulated vehicle and SUV to leave the roadway, overturning before crashing into a steel support structure.
The driver of the SUV was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead by paramedics. The passenger suffered minor injuries.
TimesLIVE
