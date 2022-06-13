Full report on Tshwane horror crash that killed 15 people to be released on Friday
Transport minister says victims will be helped by RAF
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula on Sunday visited the scene of a horror head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tshwane that left 15 people dead.
The crash happened just after 5am on Friday on the M17 in Patryshoek, near the Bundu Inn resort.
Forty-two people were injured, 37 of whom were transported to the Dr George Mukhari, Steve Biko and Kalafong hospitals.
Mbalula spoke to the media at the Dr George Mukhari hospital after speaking with some of the victims.
He said he had received the preliminary report and that both the drivers of the truck and bus had valid SA drivers' licences. Both died in the crash.
“Their nationality will be dealt with on Friday once the investigation has [been concluded].”
He thanked the hospital staff and said some of the injured were in the ICU and some had been discharged to recuperate at home.
“I've seen the family where the man and wife are both in hospital. The wife is in intensive care and the husband is going for surgery this afternoon.”
Because of the accident, some families were now headed by children.
“It's devastating and I will do all in my power [to assist].”
Mbalula said he would return to the hospital during the coming week to meet families of victims. Not all families had been informed about their loved ones being involved in the accident.
He warned drivers about cutting corners on the road.
“If people are going to cut corners there will be big challenges [in terms of deaths and injuries on the road].
“I'm not passing judgment but I know companies give money to trucks [for tolls] to drive on the national roads and [I know] truck drivers go on the 'backdoor roads' and they shouldn't do that.
“Heavy trucks do cause accidents, especially on smaller roads not designed for the purpose.
“In [their] endeavour to save money, you can see accidents happen — not on roads that trucks can use. They belong on national roads.”
He said when he got the report about a truck on that road at that time, “I ask what was the truck doing there — was it going to a nearby factory to offload?
“I've got the preliminary report. I will give full details of the report on Friday.”
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) would help the victims.
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo explained how the RAF was involved.
He said the benefits were divided into two categories: injury and death benefits.
Families of the deceased will get death benefits, but Letsoalo said in regards to the drivers, the driver found to be at fault would not be covered by the fund as the RAF only covers victims.
“In this respect 'loss support' will benefit those left behind.
“Funeral benefits will reimburse funeral costs, paying seven days after the funeral [documents are submitted].
“Injury benefits will go to the 32-plus victims, including some of those released from hospital.”
He said the RAF only pays in cases of serious injury.
This will cover loss of benefits, general damages and medical costs.
There is also what is known as future medical benefits, which are paid for people who may not be able provide for themselves and foot their own medical bills.
Letsoalo and Mbalula sent their condolences to bereaved families.
