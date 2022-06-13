Full report on Tshwane horror crash that killed 15 people to be released on Friday

He said he had received the preliminary report and that both the drivers of the truck and bus had valid SA drivers' licences. Both died in the crash.

“Their nationality will be dealt with on Friday once the investigation has [been concluded].”

He thanked the hospital staff and said some of the injured were in the ICU and some had been discharged to recuperate at home.

“I've seen the family where the man and wife are both in hospital. The wife is in intensive care and the husband is going for surgery this afternoon.”

Because of the accident, some families were now headed by children.

“It's devastating and I will do all in my power [to assist].”

Mbalula said he would return to the hospital during the coming week to meet families of victims. Not all families had been informed about their loved ones being involved in the accident.

He warned drivers about cutting corners on the road.

“If people are going to cut corners there will be big challenges [in terms of deaths and injuries on the road].

“I'm not passing judgment but I know companies give money to trucks [for tolls] to drive on the national roads and [I know] truck drivers go on the 'backdoor roads' and they shouldn't do that.

“Heavy trucks do cause accidents, especially on smaller roads not designed for the purpose.

“In [their] endeavour to save money, you can see accidents happen — not on roads that trucks can use. They belong on national roads.”

He said when he got the report about a truck on that road at that time, “I ask what was the truck doing there — was it going to a nearby factory to offload?

“I've got the preliminary report. I will give full details of the report on Friday.”