Fix what's broken, save lives
Management at Rahima Moosa Hospital should be focusing on saving the lives of patients in their care, not busy trying to conceal information.
On Monday, SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) officials who visited the troubled Johannesburg hospital on a fact-finding mission described their interaction with CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi as "painful"...
