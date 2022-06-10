×

South Africa

Six die in head-on crash between bus and truck in Tshwane

Number of casualties expected to rise

10 June 2022 - 10:46
The road is closed at N4 and Rosslyn road and motorists are urged to use alternative roads.
Image: Supplied: TMPD

Six people have died in a crash involving a truck and a bus at the M17 Hornsnek Road near Bundu Inn, near Tshwane. 

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said the number of fatalities was expected to rise as the emergency services were still working at the accident scene.

"Emergency services are on the scene with multiple patients. The patient count is under way and I will provide further updates. So far there are six patients that have been declared dead, but there could be more.

"The scene is unfolding as the emergency services are still working to get more details as well as ensuring further treatment and management of the scene," he said.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative roads as the road is closed at the N4 and Rosslyn road.

TimesLIVE

