×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three killed in horror crash after stopping to change a tyre

13 June 2022 - 09:21
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
It is believed a truck crashed into the stationary vehicle.
It is believed a truck crashed into the stationary vehicle.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Three people have been killed in a horrific accident on the M4 southbound near the Clairwood offramp in Durban just after 5am on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to the scene.

It is alleged a vehicle had broken down with a flat tyre and while three men were changing the tyre, a truck collided into the vehicle and the three men.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, sustained major injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene to investigate.

TimesLIVE

‘People strewn across highway’: Horror bus crashes kill 16 passengers, injure scores

A bus rolled after the driver lost control on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, leaving 10 people dead and scores injured, reports indicate.
News
2 weeks ago

Truck driver who caused 2017 Machadodorp crash that killed 18 gets three years behind bars

The Mozambican truck driver who caused the 2017 horror fatal crash that claimed the lives of 18 people outside Machadodorp in Mpumalanga has been ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'