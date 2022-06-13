Urgent appeal to western Joburgers to reduce water usage
Rand Water to lower supply to Eikenhof pump station due to pipeline leak
A major leak in one of the main water lines supplying the Eikenhof pump station has resulted in a huge reduction in water to the Crosby, Brixton and Hurst Hill reservoirs.
Joburg Water has put out an appeal to residents in the affected suburbs, spanning most western parts of the city, to reduce water usage until the situation has been managed.
Crosby Reservoir services Riverlea and extensions, Wibsy Dip, Longdale and extensions, Croesus, Industria and extensions, Industria West, Bosmont and Langlaagte.
Brixton Reservoir and Tower feed Langlaagte North, Mayfair West, Mayfair and extensions, Pageview and extensions, Vrededorp, Vredepark, Jan Hofmeyr, Auckland Park and extensions, Hursthill, Cottesloe, Sunnyside, Braamfontein and the SABC.
Hursthill Reservoirs 1 and 2 serve Parktown and extensions, Melville and extensions, Parkview, Westcliff, Emmarentia, Greenside and extensions, Rooseveldt Park, Montgomery Park, Albertville, Albertskroon, Greymont and extensions, Newlands, Triomf, Westdene, Martindale, Montclare, Westbury and extensions, Coronationville, Claremont, Paarlshoop and extensions, Homestead Park, Mayfair, Crown and extensions, Amalgam, Crown North, Selby and extensions, Crown City and extensions, City West, Fordsburg and Burgersdorp.
The leak is on the main behind the engine room at Vereeniging Purification works and is one of the lines between the works and Eikenhof pump station.
Rand Water has to repair the line, meaning that the load to Eikenhof will be reduced by half — 600 megalitres — while the line is scoured and the damage assessed.
Once the repairs needed are known, residents will be updated.
In the meantime, residents in affected areas are asked to use water sparingly. It's possible that high-lying areas will be without water altogether.
Joburg Water is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on supply to customers.
TimesLIVE
