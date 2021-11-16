South Africa

Please save water, pleads Joburg Water as some areas hit 'critical' levels

Soweto and large parts of Joburg at risk of running out of water

By TImesLIVE - 16 November 2021 - 15:56
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Joburg Water has issued an urgent appeal to customers to reduce water usage as much as possible to avoid systems being depleted. Stock photo.
Joburg Water has issued an urgent appeal to customers to reduce water usage as much as possible to avoid systems being depleted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

As the 54-hour Rand Water outage affecting more than eight municipal areas in Gauteng successfully passed the halfway mark, Joburg Water has announced it is starting to experience difficulties.

Spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said high consumption on Tuesday has placed water supplies at the Rand Water Meredale reservoir at a critical level.

Meredale supplies Joburg Water’s reservoirs and towers in Soweto, Crosby, Northcliff, Crown Gardens, Hursthill and Roodepoort. This means that these areas will soon have low water pressure or no supply at all, and will be reliant on water tankers that will be brought in to supply residents.

The Yeoville reservoir has also been affected by reduced supply and high customer consumption, Mavimbela said.

Joburg Water has issued an urgent appeal to customers to reduce water usage as much as possible to avoid more systems being depleted.

“Reduced consumption will assist in the recovery period after the outage,” said Mavimbela, acknowledging that the system will need time to fill up once the maintenance project has been completed.

TimesLIVE

No ‘water crisis’ in SA — department allays fears amid 54-hour shutdown

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said SA has a water scarcity issue but this does not mean there's a crisis.
News
8 hours ago

Hospital contingency plans set for Joburg water disruption

Water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water at health facilities, ahead of water disruptions due to maintenance .
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony