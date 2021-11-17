Joburg water being depleted by high usage
Residents worried over dry taps
Residents of Westbury, western Johannesburg, have expressed their deep frustrations over lack of water since Monday.
Rand Water warned of 54-hour water pressure reductions in parts of Gauteng as the utility is doing maintenance of infrastructure...
