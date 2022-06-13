×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign two new defensive stars

By Marc Strydom - 13 June 2022 - 11:10
Orlando Pirates have signed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Orlando Pirates have signed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of centrebacks Nkosinathi Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows and Tapelo Xoki from AmaZulu.

The duo, both in their late 20s, will add strength to Bucs' defence for the 2022-23 season.

The deal for Xoki to join Pirates also sees Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango move to AmaZulu.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm they have reached an agreement with Golden Arrows for the transfer of Nkosinathi Sibisi,” Bucs said.

“The Buccaneers have agreed a deal with Abafana Bes’thende and the player that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Orlando Stadium when the transfer window reopens on July 1.

“Pirates can also confirm the signing of another defender: 27-year-old Tapelo Xoki joins the club from AmaZulu in a deal that sees Gabadinho Mhango moving to Usuthu.”

Sibisi has been a stalwart in Arrows' defence, playing more than 20 games in each of the last four seasons. He received a call-up, and played in both games, for Bafana Bafana's friendly draw against Guinea (0-0) and 5-0 defeat to France in Europe in March.

Xoki has featured strongly in Usuthu's central defence for the past eight seasons.

Gallants refuse to engage in public spat with fired coach

Marumo Gallants have refused to respond to assertions by former coach Dan Malesela that he felt he was used by the club after hearing from his ...
Sport
7 hours ago

‘Sleeping giants’ Tuks raring to rejoin big boys

The University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan says Wednesday’s PSL playoffs match against Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium has the potential to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Akpeyi ‘expected’ Chiefs to let him go

Daniel Akpeyi has taken his Kaizer Chiefs exit on the chin, hoping he’ll return to the club in a different capacity in the future.
Sport
7 hours ago

More casualties expected as Bucs cut out deadwood

With Orlando Pirates understood to be preparing to let go of a number of playing personnel, Sihle Ndebele looks at those who are likely to get the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'