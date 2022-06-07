Cyril's explanation rings hollow
President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing mounting pressure to answer crucial questions on the robbery that took place at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo two years ago.
With his back seemingly against the wall, the president addressed the matter for the first time in person on Sunday at the ANC Limpopo conference but his attempts to explain himself amid allegations of wrongdoing were far from convincing...
