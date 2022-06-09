Santaco KZN distances itself from rumoured fuel price national shutdown, demands meeting with premier

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from a national shutdown rumoured to be planned for Friday.

However, the council has demanded a meeting with premier Sihle Zikalala to discuss the fuel price hikes.

The council on Thursday said it was informing all minibus taxi operators and drivers that it would not participate in the strike and appealed to those “who have opted to partake to refrain from disrupting our operation”.