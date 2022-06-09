Verdict on parliament probe into Ramaphosa's 'farmgate' due next week

They both requested that parliament institute an investigation against the president.

Zungula also asked that a date be set before the end of this parliamentary term for Ramaphosa to answer MPs’ oral questions. Mapisa-Nqakula declined this request as the programming committee decided last week that Ramaphosa would appear twice in the next term to answer oral questions.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she will communicate her decision on whether there would be an investigation next week. She added a programming committee meeting may even be held on Wednesday evening if her team agrees.

Oral questions to the president are set for August 30 and September 29.

Zungula was not convinced.

“We are having a serious issue in our country whereby a president has got allegations against him, therefore it cannot be business as usual and parliament can’t be seen as if it is nonchalant on the issues that are raised around the head of state,” he said.

Before this term ends, the president has to take the nation into his confidence, in parliament, about whatever he is accused of, said Zungula.