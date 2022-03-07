'I won't be hassled by drunk people,' Mbalula fights back as driving school owners attack licensing centre

Minister says new booking system is 'for the people'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at the shutdown of licensing stations in Gauteng, describing it as anarchy.



On Monday, Mbalula visited the driving licence testing centre (DLTC) in Akasia, Pretoria, which is one of the facilities that have been shut down by driving schools who are against among others the introduction of the online booking system...