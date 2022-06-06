International milk drive for 600kg Limpopo baby jumbo Khanyisa

A milk drive is under way for a 600kg baby from Limpopo.

The baby is actually a little albino elephant named Khanyisa, a resident at the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) orphanage.

The jumbo has been living at the orphanage after being found trapped in a snare with severe injuries two years ago. She has been cared for by the sanctuary since then.

As an albino, the elephant is more visible in the bush and thus susceptible to attacks by predators. It also means her eyes are more sensitive to light. However, albino elephants have been known to survive in the wild.

It costs about R460 for one milk bottle feed.

Herd has started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the mammoth cost to raise her, which includes her bottle feeds, carers' salaries, vet bills and food.

The target is R2.3m and so far people from about the world, including SA, have donated R1.5m.

Herd founder Adine Roode said: “Khanyisa was born with the hardship of being an albino elephant in the wild, meaning that she is more sensitive to the harsh African sunlight, but she has learnt to cover herself with mud and sand to protect herself.

“She has overcome the snare wounds, the trauma of being orphaned, ill health, diarrhoea and had a blood transfusion as we fought to get her through rehabilitation.