SA to eat half as much meat: Proposal as Climate Change Bill is debated

An animal welfare organisation has proposed SA should reduce its animal protein consumption and production by 50% by 2040.

This is in line with the proposed Climate Change Bill which was open for public comment until Friday last week.

The draft legislation is aimed at changes proposed by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment during the “Just Transition” to a low-carbon economy, which was tabled before parliament in February.

But animal organisation Four Paws raised concerns in its submission that the proposed bill did not strike a balance between sustainable agriculture and sustainable development “as well as the role of adaptation to achieve such a sustainable agriculture sector, sectoral emission targets and carbon budgets”.