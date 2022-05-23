This is what’s known about monkeypox, smallpox’s cousin

On May 18 Massachusetts health officials and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a single case of monkeypox in a patient who had recently travelled to Canada. Cases have also been reported in the UK and Europe.

Monkeypox isn’t a new disease. The first confirmed human case was in 1970, when the virus was isolated from a child suspected of having smallpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It is unlikely it will cause another pandemic, but with COVID-19 top of mind, fear of another major outbreak is understandable. Though rare and usually mild, monkeypox can potentially cause severe illness. Health officials are concerned more cases will arise with increased travel.

So what is happening in this outbreak and what does history tell us about monkeypox?

A cousin of smallpox

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to a subset of the Poxviridae family of viruses called Orthopoxvirus. This subset includes the smallpox, vaccinia and cowpox viruses. While an animal reservoir for monkeypox virus is unknown, African rodents are suspected to play a part in transmission. Th virus has only been isolated twice from an animal in nature. Diagnostic testing for monkeypox is only available at Laboratory Response Network labs.

The name “monkeypox” comes from the first documented cases of the illness in animals in 1958, when two outbreaks occurred in monkeys kept for research. However, the virus did not jump from monkeys to humans, nor are monkeys major carriers of the disease.

Epidemiology

Since the first reported human case, monkeypox has been found in several other central and western African countries, with the majority of infections in the DRC. Cases outside Africa have been linked to international travel or imported animals.

The first reported cases of monkeypox in the US were in 2003, from an outbreak in Texas linked to a shipment of animals from Ghana. There were also travel-associated cases in November and July 2021 in Maryland.