Monkeypox is endemic in Nigeria. But surveillance isn’t what it should be

The surveillance of diseases in Nigeria was affected by the Covid pandemic. Take Lassa fever, for example. Nigeria confirmed 1181 Lassa fever cases in 2020, the year Covid came, in 2021, the number of confirmed cases dropped significantly to 510, less than half of the number confirmed in 2020. Now that the effect of Covid is waning and things are gradually returning to normal, the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases for the first four months of the year 2022 stands at 759.

The same situation has been reported for the surveillance and reporting of other diseases. The over concentration and shift or resources to respond to Covid and the fear of contracting Covid in health facilities contributed to the low numbers reported from 2020 to 2021 for a host of diseases, including yellow fever and measles. There has also been a drop in delivering routine vaccines to Nigerian children. In Oyo State, Nigeria, measles coverage dropped from 77.0% in 2019, to 64.6% in 2020 while yellow fever vaccine coverage dropped from 74.5% in 2019 to 58.6% in 2020.

What needs to be done to prepare for the next outbreak?

We need to anticipate what is going to happen and prepare.

It’s unlikely to be a mutation because monkeypox virus is a DNA virus, which does not change much and has much less propensity for mutation and variant generation, like SARS-CoV-2, which is an RNA virus. But to be on the safe side, we should do our sequencing so that we’ll know exactly what we’re facing and be able compare with what they have in Europe right now.

We must also make communities aware that this is going on. We now know that a UK resident who arrived in Nigeria on April 20, 2022, and travelled to Lagos and Delta states departed Lagos on May 3, 2022, and arrived in the UK, where the diagnosis of monkeypox was confirmed on 6 May, 2022. This information is enough to alert us that someone was infected with monkeypox through contact with a Nigerian, while in Nigeria. We should conduct contact tracing to determine if there are more cases.

It should also be used as an opportunity to get information across to our people and make them aware that we still have this disease and provide prevention and control guidelines. If somebody has a rash, that person should report to the hospital for further investigation and hospital staff should put in place, infection prevention and control procedures – including wearing gloves and other protective materials. To avoid being infected and becoming a source of infection to others, health workers who are dealing with infected people should take standard infection prevention and control precautions: hand washing, personal protective equipment, respiratory hygiene, cough etiquette and safe injection practices The message is that of awareness and preparedness, but not panic.