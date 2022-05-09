Historic Daily Dispatch building goes up in flames

A blaze destroyed the historic former Sowetan’s sister publication Daily Dispatch building in East London’s Caxton Street on Sunday morning,.

Vagrants are suspected of starting the fire, which began around 9.30am, Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.

The building was sold in 2015 when the Dispatch moved to a modern building in Beacon Bay.

The last Daily Dispatch was produced in Caxton Street on December 5 2015.

Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, who was on the scene as firefighters brought the inferno under control, said: “To me, it wasn’t just another building on fire. It was a place where I spent nearly a decade as a young journalist. “A big part of our history as the Dispatch was forged in that building.

“It was a sad moment, especially as we celebrate our 150th year as a newspaper.”