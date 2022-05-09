Historic Daily Dispatch building goes up in flames
A blaze destroyed the historic former Sowetan’s sister publication Daily Dispatch building in East London’s Caxton Street on Sunday morning,.
Vagrants are suspected of starting the fire, which began around 9.30am, Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.
The building was sold in 2015 when the Dispatch moved to a modern building in Beacon Bay.
The last Daily Dispatch was produced in Caxton Street on December 5 2015.
Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, who was on the scene as firefighters brought the inferno under control, said: “To me, it wasn’t just another building on fire. It was a place where I spent nearly a decade as a young journalist. “A big part of our history as the Dispatch was forged in that building.
“It was a sad moment, especially as we celebrate our 150th year as a newspaper.”
Three fire engines and 12 firefighters put out the fire in just under an hour.
There were no casualties as the building was not occupied, but most of the interior, with its wooden floors and ancient oak staircase, was reduced to ashes.
The Daily Dispatch moved into the building in the early 1900s.
The plaque still attached at the front entrance dates the building to 1872.
Ngwenya said the old editor’s office, once occupied by editor and struggle stalwart Donald Woods, had survived the blaze.
The last Daily Dispatch editor to produce a newspaper from the Caxton Street buildings, Bongani Siqoko, who went on to edit the Sunday Times, said: “Watching this really breaks my heart.
“I spent more than 12 years in this building and during that time we produced some of the best journalism in SA and had fun while doing it.
“Some of the best journalists were produced and trained in that building.”
Another former Dispatch editor, Andrew Trench, who went on to head up News24 and was later group editorial director at Dispatch parent company Arena Holdings, said: “I knew that building when I joined the Dispatch for my first reporting job and later as the paper’s editor.
“It’s a great shame what has happened to it.”
The current building owner was unavailable for comment.
