Building imploded to make way for 1,500 homes

The Kaserne building in downtown Johannesburg has finally been imploded to make way for a new housing development in the area that will yield 1,500 units.

At exactly 10am, the building situated near Kwa Mai Mai imploded, throwing dust into the air and leaving a pile of rubble on the ground.

Residents who used to live in the building were heard ululating as the morning breeze blew the dust towards the inner city.

In April last year, nine people died when a fire broke out in one of the shacks built inside the dilapidated building. They had illegally connected electricity.