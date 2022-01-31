South Africa

Amathole municipality to hire law firm to investigate councillor Nanziwe Rulashe incident

The firm will be given 30 days to 'uncover all facts surrounding the incident and submit its recommendations to council'

31 January 2022 - 18:01
The Amathole district municipality has authorised the mayor to commission an investigation into the incident in which ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged kicking and screaming from her office by armed men last week.
Image: SCREEN GRAB

The Amathole district municipality has given mayor Nceba Ndikinda permission to commission an independent law firm to investigate the incident in which ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged from her office, allegedly by security personnel.

The incident last week was caught on video. Five people have been arrested.

The municipality said on Monday the firm would be given 30 days to “uncover all facts surrounding the incident and submit its recommendations to council to deliberate on an implementation plan of the resolutions”.

“Having read the reports I received, I have proposed to council that the matter necessitates further investigation to do due diligence and ensure that no stone is left unturned in this embarrassing and unfortunate incident,” said Ndikinda.

Rulashe told TimesLIVE’s sister publication the Daily Dispatch she feared for her life after an unknown gunman fired at her house on Sunday morning.

She told the publication she had a string of attempted break-ins at her home since late last year.

‘I fear for my life’ — Amathole councillor’s home sprayed with bullets

An unknown gunman opened fire on Nanziwe Rulashe's East London home on Sunday.
9 hours ago

Five accused of assaulting ADM councillor in court

More than 100 people, most of them clad in ANC regalia, gathered outside the East London magistrate’s court as the five people accused of ...
5 days ago

