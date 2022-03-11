Assaulted Amathole councillor wants R20m for physical and emotional 'trauma'

Amathole district municipality councillor Nanziwe Rulashe is claiming R20m in damages from executive mayor Nceba Ndikinda and the municipality for “humiliation” and “assault” after she was attacked at her office two months ago.

Rulashe was captured on video being pulled, kicking and screaming, from her office by armed men.

Videos of the attack had circulated widely on social media. Rulashe said the incident had taken place moments after a heated strategic planning meeting.

She was ordered to leave her office by two men and a woman. She refused and was forcibly removed. Two security guards were seen later in the footage.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, including two security personnel.

Rulashe suffered further trauma when gunmen later opened fire at her East London home.