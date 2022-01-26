Five accused of assaulting ADM councillor in court

More than 100 people, most of them clad in ANC regalia, gathered outside the East London magistrate’s court as the five people accused of assaulting and dragging Amathole district councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from her office appeared.

The five were arrested on Monday after a video emerged on social media showing them intimidating and assaulting Rulashe and dragging her across the floor.

The group outside court included members of the women’s activist group Masimanyane.

They sang struggle and anti-gender-based violence songs, while a small group of police officers kept watch.