Rally organisers ‘must account’ for Cyril’s retreat

Scathing in his comment, Zikalala called for the organisers to take responsibility, saying they should have scanned the environment

The ANC Veterans’ League is calling for action against organisers of the Worker’s Day event that saw President Cyril Ramaphosa whisked offstage for safety reasons.



Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, ANC Veterans' League leader Snuki Zikalala said sending Ramaphosa to Rustenburg, North West, had been a miscalculation, adding that those responsible should be held accountable...