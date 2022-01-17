'Mathabatha jumped the gun on Cyril support'

ANC Limpopo secretary says premier was speaking for himself

The ANC’s Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane has hit out at the provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha saying it was “preposterous” for him to use the party’s January 8 celebration stage to lobby for party president Cyril Ramaphosa to serve a second term.



Lekganyane, who is known to also support Ramaphosa, said Mathabatha was speaking for himself as no decision had been taken by the party structures in the province on the matter...